Motorcycle Crash Leaves Chelsea Woman Severely Injured

August 13, 2019

A motorcycle crash early this morning has left a Chelsea woman as one of those injured.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post investigated a traffic crash which occurred at approximately 4:25am in Napoleon Township, southeast of Jackson. The investigation showed a motorcycle was north bound on Napoleon Road when it lost control and ran off the shoulder on the east side of the roadway.



The driver, a 29-year-old Jackson man, as well as a rider, a 33-year-old Chelsea woman, went airborne and were thrown approximately 75 feet before coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of the roadway. Both were wearing a helmet but still suffered severe injuries. They were transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.



It is still unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash and the investigation is still ongoing. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Napoleon Fire / Rescue and Jackson Community Ambulance. (JK)