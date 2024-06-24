Motorcyclist Dies From Crash Injuries

June 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man died today from injuries he suffered in a June 16th motorcycle crash in Commerce Township.



40-year-old Joshua Steven Moomaw of Commerce Township was on a 2006 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle and waiting to turn left from northbound Wixom Road onto Stratford Villa Way around 9:17pm. At the same time, a 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 59-year-old Commerce Township man, was northbound on Wixom Road approaching Stratford Villa Way.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the Toyota failed to observe the stopped Harley-Davidson and struck the motorcycle from behind.



Moomaw was taken to the hospital by Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics. His 41-year-old wife was a passenger on the motorcycle. She was hospitalized for her injuries and has since been released. Neither person was wearing a helmet.



The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.



Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.