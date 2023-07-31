Motorcyclists Hospitalized After Crash On Challis Road

July 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two motorcyclists were hospitalized following a serious crash on Friday night in Genoa Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 9:30pm to a motorcycle versus motorcycle injury crash on Challis Road, west of Dorr Road.



A preliminary investigation revealed that two motorcycles were traveling westbound on Challis Road approaching Dorr Road. As the roadway turned from asphalt to dirt/gravel, the first motorcycle - identified as a 2021 Ducati Panigale operated by a 41-year-old Howell man - began to slow. The second motorcycle – identified as a 1981 Honda operated by a 41-year-old Detroit man - failed to slow and struck the first motorcycle.



Both motorcyclists were transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS.



The Sheriff’s Office said the Detroit man was in critical condition while the Howell man was last listed in serious but stable condition.



Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash while speed may be a factor.



Challis Road was closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton Police Department, Livingston County EMS and Brighton Area Fire Department.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.