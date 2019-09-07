Motorcycle Club To Hold Benefit For Torch 180 Training Facility

September 7, 2019

An upcoming fundraiser will benefit a local non-profit that helps developmentally delayed adults prepare for productive careers in the food service industry.



Torch 180 was founded by Sarah Ruddle and Rhonda Callahan nearly seven years ago as a training program and food truck to help those less fortunate in the community. The 501c3 has secured permanent headquarters for their training program and Nozzlemen Motorcycle Club Michigan Chapter 2 is holding a benefit in which proceeds will be used to purchase a fire suppression system for the new Torch 180 facility. The “Fun Run” will be held Saturday, September 14th at Centennial Park on North Grand Street in Fowlerville. Firefighter Chris Jeruzal is the President of the Nozzlemen Motorcycle Club and tells WHMI the Fun Run is open to motorcycles, cars and trucks.



After meeting at Centennial Park, participants will be given an approximately 90 to 100-mile suggested route through the back roads of Livingston County. There will be three stops where riders and drivers can navigate to. There, participants will roll dice and the individual with the highest number from the dice roll at the end will win a prize. The event will also include 50/50 and other raffles.



Jeruzal says the motorcycle club has done various charity events across the state and, after hearing about Torch 180, was inspired by their mission and their new venture in establishing their training facility at the former Fowlerville Library. He adds the motorcycle club was drawn to the local nonprofit because of what they do within the community, not only for their students, but their outreach into other areas as well. Jeruzal says the Fun Run is a different way for community members to help the organization out, while also getting outside to enjoy one of the last days of summer.



The event will be held rain or shine, with registration beginning at 9:30am. More information can be found at www.torch180.org, by visiting their Facebook page, or by emailing thetorch180@gmail.com. (DK)