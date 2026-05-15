Motor City Comic Con Returns to Novi This Weekend

May 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Star Trek, Star Wars and the world of wrestling will be well-represented at this weekend's Motor City Comic Con at Novi's Vibe Credit Union Showplace.



The iconic William Shatner, better known as Captain James T. Kirk, tops the list for most fans.



“He has Brent Spiner and Jonathan Franks coming with them, they’re a nice trio,” said MC3 spokeswoman Abby Globke. “I believe Franks and Spiner do a podcast together, so I think they’re good friends. I’ve heard they’re a funny duo to watch together.”



The show has added new elements this time around.



“We have live wrestling shows, that’s new,” said Globke. “We’ve got a premium panel with two of our comic guests, Scott Snyder and Stephanie Phillips. That’s on Saturday evening. They’re going to be talking about Daredevil and Absolute Batman.”



Other confirmed guests include Patrick Warburton of Seinfeld, The Tick and Family Guy fame, along with cast members of The Boys.



“We have the after party at The Hub in Novi. They’ve got ax throwing, football bowling and curling. And they’ve got some discounts running for MC3 attendees, so you can get some discounts on your food,” Globke added.



“We also have an escape room coming to the show this time. They’ve actually got an escape room inside a trailer, so that’s kind of fun, like a mobile escape room situation.”



More details are linked below.