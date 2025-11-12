Motor City Comic Con Returns This Weekend

November 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Dust off your Star Trek or super hero costume and head down to Motor City Comic Con at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace this weekend.



MC3 President Beth Burland says there are plenty of opportunities for photos and autographs with cast members of the Twilight Saga, Scream and Midnight Mass, plus other events and activities.



"Ninety percent of the celebrities do a panel during the show weekend," she told WHMI News. "We also have a bunch of cosplay guests coming in, and they're going to do panels on if you're interested in doing cosplay, how would go about doing that. How do you use foam and CAD, and those different tools to help you create your cosplay costume."



Two specialty schools will be on site as well.



"One is the Kubert School. They're actually a school for comic artists. They will be doing portfolio reviews and panels to give you information about what you need to do to become a comic artist," Burland said.



"We have another school called the Voice Actor College. That is a school if you're interested in being a voice actor, whether it be for anime, book readings, they're there to help you do that."



Motor City Comic Con runs Friday through Sunday. Kids five and under are free all weekend.



