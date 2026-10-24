Novi Student Wins Motor City Comic Con Kids Program Cover Contest

October 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local student’s artwork will be featured on the official cover of the 2026 Motor City Comic Con Kids Program Guide.



Motor City Comic Con announced the winner of the 2026 Motor City Comic Con Kids Program Cover Art Contest, which invited young creators under the age of 12 to submit their original artwork to be featured as the official cover of the November 2026 Kids' Program Guide.



After selecting three finalists from the over 40 entries, the design by Imogen Corcoran, a seventh-grade student at Novi Middle School won by public vote.



The Kids Program Cover Art contest encouraged young artists to create an original piece of artwork inspired by their favorite elements of comics, superheroes, anime, or pop culture.



After receiving entries through September, Motor City Comic Con selected three finalists based on creativity, originality, artistic expression, and fit with the contest theme.



The finalists’ images, which all featured Spider-man along with their favorite superheroes, villains and characters from Anime to Pokémon and more, were then shared on MC3’s social media pages where the winner was determined by popular vote.



Imogen’s design, which showcases various characters from Pokémon, Marvel, Minecraft, and more, ultimately received most votes and will be featured on 2026 Motor City Comic Con Kids Program Cover. In addition, Imogen will receive a Family-Four-Pack of passes to Motor City Comic Con's Fall 2026 Convention and a Family Four-Pack of passes to Emagine Theatres.



Runners up Claire Jones of Livonia and Henry of Clinton Township will each receive a pair of tickets to Motor City Comic Con’s Fall 2026 Convention, November 13-15 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace.



Beth Burland, President of Motor City Comic Con, said "Motor City Comic Con has always been a place where fans of all ages can celebrate the characters, stories, and creativity they love, and we were thrilled to give our youngest fans a chance to be a part of the convention in a really special way. We were so impressed with the creativity and imagination area young artists showed through their entries, and we’re honored to display Imogen’s artwork this year."



Imogen’s original design will be showcased to thousands of fans attending Michigan's largest and longest -running pop culture convention.



Motor City Comic Con will be taking place Friday, November 13th through Sunday, November 15th at Vibe Credit Union Showplace, previously the Suburban Collection Showplace, at 46100 Grand River in Novi.



More information in the provided link.