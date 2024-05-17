Motor City Comic Con in Novi This Weekend

May 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's largest convention kicks off in Novi Friday. Organizers of the Motor City Comic Con insist the pop culture gathering offers something for everybody.



"It's basically the Super Bowl of collectibles, comics, toys and I guess you would say nerds too," says Eric Lindow with Ghostbusters Detroit.



"Movies, television, video games. There will artists there. There's an artists alley. There's so much there, basically you go get a unique gift for somebody that you couldn't get at a store. Those things that you see online, they're actually there."



There's also a special Q&A with Ghostbusters star and southwest Michigan native Ernie Hudson at Emagine Novi Friday evening. That will be followed by a showing the original Ghostbusters. But you must have already purchased a ticket to Motor City Comic Con to get into the showing.



Motor City Comic Con runs through Sunday the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi. See the schedule and list of celebrities at the link below.