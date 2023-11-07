Motor-City Comic Con Returns This Weekend

November 7, 2023

Dan Martin





Michigan’s largest, and longest-running pop-culture event is coming up this weekend in Novi.



Motor-City Comicon began in 1989…and has grown to include over 250 comic-book creators, writers and artists as well as stars of television, movies and streaming media.



The event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 10th – 12th at The Suburban Collection Showplace on Grand River.



The lineup will feature celebrity guests like Doug Jones of “Pan’s Labrynth,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Star Trek: Discovery, Walter Koenig of the original “Star Trek,” Peter Weller of “Robocop,” “Daniel Logan of “Star Wars: Attack of The Clones,” David Harbour of “Stranger Things,” Ralph Maccio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove of “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai,” Lorraine Bracco of “The Sopranos,” Danielle Panabaker of “The Flash,” and Renae Jacobs of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series.



Attractions include photo opportunities, autographs, movie vehicles, costume contests, an escape room, discussion panels, and children’s activities.



