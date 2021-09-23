Motion To Access Alleged Victim's Medical Records Is Denied

September 23, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A motion to access the medical records of his alleged victim has been denied for a Brighton man charged with sexually assaulting her several times.



31-year-old Joseph Henry Santana was charged earlier this year with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and single counts each of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and resisting, obstructing police. That followed testimony from a Michigan State Police trooper that the female victim alleged she was restrained by Santana after repeatedly telling him she did not want to have sex with him.



Court records show that a motion by Santana to access the mental health records of the alleged victim was denied by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis. Santana is currently free after posting a $100,000 bond, although he is confined to his home with an electronic GPS tether and must receive permission from the prosecutor’s office to leave his house.



A nurse previously testified to injuries on the woman’s body and residue from duct tape. She also said the woman told her she repeatedly pleaded with Santana to stop.



If convicted, Santana faces up to life in prison