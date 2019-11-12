Murder/Suicide Suspected in Deaths Of Howell Mother & Son

November 12, 2019

Howell Police are investigating a suspected murder/suicide in the discovery of two bodies last week.



In a release issued Monday Howell Police Chief George Basar says the bodies of 61-year-old Kim Mathewson and her son, 39-year-old Shawn Mathewson, were discovered on Wednesday, November 6th shortly after 10pm inside their residence on W. Legrand Street in the Howell Estates Mobile Home Community. Officers had been dispatched on a welfare check after it was reported the occupants had not been seen since October 25th.



Officers found an accumulation of mail and packages on the front porch of the home. With the assistance of the Howell Fire Department, they made entry and found the bodies inside. A preliminary investigation indicated foul play may have been involved. Due to the condition of the bodies, they were transported to the University of Michigan for autopsy and a determination as to the cause of death. The completed autopsy of the Kim Mathewson confirmed the cause of death as homicide by blunt force trauma.



A final determination as to the cause of death of Shawn Mathewson is pending toxicology results, which could take several more weeks. However, Basar says it has been reported that the mother had a history of medical issues and the son was acting as her caretaker. (JK)