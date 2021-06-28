Mosquitoes Carrying Jamestown Canyon Virus Found In Oakland County

June 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents should be aware of an infected mosquito pool found in a neighboring county.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that mosquitoes collected in Oakland County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JVC). The virus has also been detected in Bay and Saginaw counties.



Most JCV cases occur from late spring through mid-fall. Illness can develop within a few days to two weeks following a bite from an infected mosquito. Initial symptoms can include headache, fever, and fatigue. In rare cases, JCV can cause severe disease in the brain and/or spinal cord, including encephalitis and meningitis.



Though only 3 Michiganders were sickened by JCV in 2020, cases have been increasing in the Midwest and the state health department is encouraging residents to take precautions when outdoors.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun urges Michiganders to use an EPA-registered insect repellent, avoid areas where mosquitoes are present, if possible, and wear clothing that covers legs and arms to help prevent bites.