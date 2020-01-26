More Than 1,300 Absentee Ballots Applications Issued In Brighton

According to the Brighton City Clerk, some 1,365 absentee ballot applications have gone out to voters in the city who intend to vote absentee this year.



City Clerk Tara Brown says whereas in the past an individual applying for an absentee ballot had to have a specific reason that fit the criteria, under the new rules any resident 18 and older can request an absentee ballot application without having to specify a reason. Until passage of proposal #3 in the 2018 general election, there were only six reasons by which Michigan voters could obtain an absentee ballot — such as being over 60 years of age or an inability to get to the polls.



Brown cautions that for the August 2020 primary, Michigan voters will be required to vote a straight party ticket, and will not be able to “split” their ticket. However, in the general election in November, voters will be able to split their ticket and vote for the candidate of their choice, regardless of party.



Residents of Brighton who want an absentee ballot application form but who have not received one may get one at city hall, or call and ask that one be mailed to them. Or, they can fill out the application form on the city’s website under the heading “Forms and Applications”, go to “Clerk” and to “Absent Voter’s Ballot Application”. They may then mail the completed form, which must have a valid and legible signature, or drop it off at city hall. The next election coming up is the presidential primary on March 10th. It is a closed primary, wherein voters will need to obtain either a Republican or Democrat ballot. (TT)