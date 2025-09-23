More Shrimp Sold at Kroger Recalled for Possible Radioactive Contamination

September 23, 2025

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



A Seattle seafood distributor has recalled more cooked and frozen shrimp sold at Kroger grocery stores across the U.S. because of ongoing concerns about potential radioactive contamination.



Aquastar Corp. of Seattle on Saturday recalled nearly 157,000 additional pounds of shrimp because of possible contamination with cesium 137, a radioactive isotope.



The new recall includes more than 49,000 bags of Kroger Raw Colosal EZ Peel Shrimp, about 18,000 bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp and more than 17,000 bags of AquaStar Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers.



The shrimp was sold between June 12 and Sept. 17.