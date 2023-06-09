More Roadwork Planned Next Week in Argentine Township

June 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Genesee County Road Commission announced two road improvement projects that will impact drivers in Argentine Township early next week.



Road crews will be conducting limestone resurfacing to Lovejoy Road between Duffield Road and Sheridan Road on Monday, June 12th and Tuesday, June 13th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



During that time, Lovejoy Road will be closed to thru-traffic.



Also on Monday, June 12th, road crews will be conducting ditching operations on Hogan Road between Lobdell Road and Silver Lake Road from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



During that time, Hogan Road will be closed to thru-traffic.



All road improvements are weather permitting.