More Easter Egg Hunts, Activities Across WHMI Listening Area

April 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Several more Easter egg hunts are scheduled Saturday across the WHMI listening area.



The include the Howell American Legion Post 141's annual hunt and brunch, along with an Easter egg relay race, weather permitting. Activities begin at 11 am. RSVP is required (517) 546-2534.



Crossroads Church of God in Howell also has candy and prize giveaways. You must pre-register by calling (517) 546-0722.



There's also Fowlerville's "Golden Nugget Egg Hunt" and activities from 10 am to 1pm at the Church of the Nazarene.



Wilson Estate Vineyards in Stockbridge has kids activities beginning at 1 pm, with an egg hunt at 2 pm.



The South Lyon Kiwanis Easter Egg Ccamble also is Saturday down at Volunteer Park. Gates open at 11 am.



Mayor Stephen Kennedy says over 15,000 candy-filled eggs will be distributed by age group over four fields.



"In addition, the fire and police departments will be there, so the kids can check out their vehicles. Of course, the Easter Bunny will also be present for free photos," he said.



More details are available on the WHMI Community Events page.