More Construction Delays on US-23 in Brighton Township

September 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



More construction delays are in the works for drivers on Thursday in Brighton Township.



According to Livingston County Emergency Management, one lane of southbound US-23 will close throughout the day on Thursday, September 14.



The single-lane closure is in effect from Hyne Road to I-96.



Depending on weather conditions, the closure is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 6:00 p.m.



However, in the case of inclement weather, the closure could be pushed into Friday, September 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Drivers are advised to find an alternate route, as delays are expected.