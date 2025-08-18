“MOOSE-ic Festival: Music With A Mission” Set Saturday

August 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A summer day filled with live music, food, drinks, lakeside views, and the magic of camp is planned at the inaugural MOOSE-ic Festival at North Star Reach this weekend.



“MOOSE-ic Festival: Music with a Mission” is set Saturday from noon to 10pm at the camp in Putnam Township at 1200 University Camp Drive. It’s located on 105-acres and situated on a peninsula surrounded by water on three sides - Patterson Lake, Woodburn Lake and Sayles Lake.



North Star Reach is Michigan’s only barrier-free, fully-accessible medical camp that allows children with significant health challenges and their families to experience the magic of camp, completely free of cost. It’s a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network, founded by Paul Newman.



Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP. There’s a special discount being offered. Enter the code “WHMI” at check-out online to receive $5 off.



Currently, the camp is $70,000 from its goal and match. Every ticket purchase, donation, and sponsorship will be matched dollar for dollar by The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation, doubling the impact for kids with serious health challenges.



A DJ and pizza connection are also being sought for the event.



As for the event line-up; four Michigan-based acts will take the stage:



-Bret Maynard (noon - 1:30 pm)

-Darwin Mamassian (2 - 3:30 pm)

-Five Becomes West (4:30 - 6:30 pm)

-Bovine (7:30 - 10 pm)



Food & Drinks include:

-Grateful Crow

-Cookin’ with Beans

-Craveable Food Trailer

-craft cocktails from the Ugly Dog Distillery



The night will close-out with campfires, s’mores, and music under the stars.



More information is available in the provided link.