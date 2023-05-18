Crews Battle Blaze At Monroe's Rubbish Removal

May 18, 2023

A massive blaze broke out this afternoon at a well-known, family-operated business in Hamburg Township.



The 2nd alarm fire was reported around 12:45pm Wednesday at Monroe’s Rubbish Removal located at 10025 Industrial Drive. The business specializes in container services and has an indoor Transfer Station on site.



Thick smoke could be seen billowing in the area and multiple fire departments were helping battle the blaze. Hamburg, Green Oak, Putnam, Brighton, and Northfield Township all responded on scene.



No injuries have been reported.



No word on a possible cause. Crews remained on scene into well the evening and there were intermittent road closures in the area of M-36 and Industrial Drive.



Monroe's is closed for business on Thursday and Friday. According to the company's website, they are still able to take calls, and will re-open on Monday.



There were issues reported with water accessibility.



The Hamburg Township Public Safety Department said due to the size of the fire, water filtration systems had to be shut down to supply enough water.