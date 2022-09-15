Money Saved For Consumers Energy Customers

September 15, 2022

Money is saved for Consumers Energy Natural Gas Customers.





Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel continued to ensure that energy remains affordable for residents across the state and that customers are only charged their fair share for service.



She entered into a settlement with Consumers Energy in its gas utility plant depreciation case, which was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) last week. Consumers Energy filed a request to change its depreciation rates for its gas utility assets.



Based on the analysis of Nessel’s experts, it was determined that the Consumers’ proposal didn’t reduce depreciation rates enough which would result in the residents continuing to pay excessive depreciation expenses. A part of the change in depreciation rates will take effect immediately.



Nessel says that her department is vigilant in ensuring maximum savings for utility customers. So far this year, the Attorney General has saved Michigan consumers about $2 billion by intervening in utility cases before the MPSC.



Consumers Energy provides electricity to approximately 1.9 million residents throughout Michigan and natural gas to 1.8 million customers across the state.



