MSP Urge Safety After Three Fatal Crashes On Monday

May 7, 2024

Michigan State Police are urging motorists to “please be careful out there” after three fatal crashes in one day.



Three separate crashes happened on Monday on Metro Detroit freeways that police say were preventable.



The fatal incidents involved a 4-year-old boy, a 91-year-old River Rouge man, and a teen riding a motorcycle.



Police ask that motorists drive the speed limit, leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one in front of you, buckle up, and “Be nice out there!”