Monday Crash Sends Woman To Hospital

July 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman suffered minor injuries during a Monday crash at a busy intersection in the City of Brighton.



The crash happened around 4:15pm. Deputy Brighton Fire Chief Mike Evans tells WHMI two cars crashed at Grand River and Best Buy Drive. He says a 76-year-old woman was transported by EMS to a local hospital with minor injuries. Brighton Fire, Livingston County EMS and Brighton Police all responded. Traffic in the northbound lanes of Grand River was blocked in the area while crews cleared the scene.