Man Charged In Stabbing Death To Undergo Psych Evaluation

August 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Sterling Heights man being held without bond on charges related to the stabbing death of a Milford man on New Year’s Eve Day will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.



30-year-old Matthew Molinaro is charged with first-degree pre-meditated murder following the incident on December 31st, 2025.



Court records show a pre-trial was held on the record last Tuesday and adjourned in Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge Yasmine Poles.



A defense motion for a forensic exam to determine criminal responsibility was granted.



Milford Police earlier said Molinaro "emerged as a suspect" in the murder of 26-year-old Peyton Bilbia at his residence in off East Summit Street in Milford.



Officers found Bilbia during a welfare check around 4:25pm that Wednesday afternoon after his girlfriend had contacted police concerned she had not heard from her boyfriend.



Investigators discovered Bilbia dead in the house with injuries "consistent with a violent attack".



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Molinaro attending a New Year’s Eve celebration at a club in Royal Oak.



The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Bilbia suffered multiple stab wounds. In a release, prosecutors said the defendant had reportedly dated the victim’s girlfriend previously. She obtained a personal protection order against the defendant earlier in December.



Bilbia, a 2017 Holly High School graduate who grew up in Grand Blanc, was employed by D.E. McNabb Flooring in New Hudson, according to his obituary notice.



Molinaro remains held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.



A pre-trial is scheduled for October 27th.