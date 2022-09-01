Local Movie Theaters Celebrate National Cinema Day Saturday

September 1, 2022

Livingston County residents can take advantage of discounted admissions and concession items at local theaters to kick-off National Cinema Day this Saturday.



National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with a special sneak peek of upcoming titles.



MJR Theatres says it will bring together guests of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and a discounted admission of $3 for every movie, every format, and every showtime all day long. All sizes of popcorn and fountain drinks are also $3 each all day. MJR Brighton and others across southeast Michigan are participating.



Emagine Theatres will also celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday with $3 ticket prices for all films, including new releases, as well as a special $3 concession offers at each of their locations – including in Hartland and Novi.



More information and details on how to purchase tickets is available in the attached releases.