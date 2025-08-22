Mitchell's Hope To Host 11th Annual Overdose Awareness Day Event

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Mitchell’s Hope will host its 11th Annual International Overdose Day event this weekend with a theme of “Lived & Loved”.



The non-profit will be honoring all lost to the nation's drug epidemic - however they were impacted and no matter the reason.



People are encouraged to join in the event at Michigan's Drug Epidemic Memorial at 9585 Roberts Road in Gregory from 3 to 5pm. This marks the 3rd annual event for the Memorial.



Bricks can be purchased for loved ones or people can paint a rock with their name or a message.



Organizers say this year the focus will be on how everyone’s loved ones lived – “sharing stories of their beautiful lives and sharing how they loved and how we love them”.



