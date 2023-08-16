Mitchell's Hope To Unveil New Drug Epidemic Memorial

August 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first drug epidemic memorial in Livingston County and the state will be unveiled during a community event in September.



Michele Wagner started Mitchell’s Hope in March of 2015 after watching her only child die from an overdose the day before Thanksgiving in 2014. Her son, Mitchell T. Harper, passed away at the age of 23.



Wagner told WHMI Mitchell was “the light of her life” - and he was funny, intelligent, and had dreams. She said there are always horror stories about people in addiction that steal and lie and do horrible things but her son never did any of those stereo-typical things. Wagner said Mitchell was a college student with an associate’s degree and when he died he was in the process of transferring from MSU to U of M and wanted to go into medical research. She said they had a great relationship – even during the darkest times of his addiction.



Wagner said since her son’s death, she has dedicated her life to trying to save other people’s children and started the non-profit to try and end the stigma of addiction. The non-profit also promotes awareness, recovery, education, prevention, and harm reduction.



Since starting the non-profit Mitchell’s Hope, Wagner said she would have hoped the situation would have gotten better but believes it’s actually gotten worse.



Mitchell’s Hope has hosted various events over the years, including International Overdose Awareness Day events. The unveiling of the new memorial will coincide with that and be held on September 1st from 6 to 9pm.



The memorial is located at 9585 Roberts Road in the Gregory/Iosco Township area at the Livingston Conservation District Nature Preserve.



Wagner said she’s been going there for a couple of years, which helps clear her mind, and she wanted to create a space where people could honor their loved ones year-round.



A memorial bench is engraved on the front and reads “In Loving Memory of Mitchell T. Harper”. On the back it reads “In Honor Of All Lives Lost To Our Nation’s Drug Epidemic”.



The bench and memorial overlook a pond by a pavilion and will be surrounded by engraved bricks and trees. Wager said it’s a place people can sit, think and reflect, and honor their loved ones.



Wagner says anyone is welcome to attend the unveiling as it is a community event. She thanked all of the volunteers and everyone who has helped to make the memorial possible.



Anyone interested in donating to the cause or a brick in honor of loved ones can contact Wagner at 517-775-5600 or email mitchellshope@gmail.com.