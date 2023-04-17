Man Charged After Trying To Grab Police Officer's Gun Enters Plea

April 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged for trying to grab an Argentine Township Police Officer’s gun following a traffic crash last year has entered a plea.



28-year-old Mitchell John Reis of Metamora was originally charged with a felony count of disarming a firearm from a peace officer.



Earlier this month, Reis entered a no contest plea to a reduced misdemeanor count of assaulting a police officer.



Following a crash on September 18th, 2022 an Argentine Township police officer was called out to assist Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies in a search of a vehicle involved in a nearby hit-and-run.



The suspect vehicle was identified as a 2016 Chevy Silverado, which crashed into a tree on Peninsular Drive. The Argentine officer was said to have spotted the truck but two male suspects fled on foot. Reis was taken into custody a short distance away, after being spotted lying down on a driveway. However when the officer attempted to handcuff Reis, he allegedly fought the officer and attempted to grab his gun.



The officer used a taser to subdue him, and reportedly had assistance from two Good Samaritans who heard the crash.



Reis is scheduled to be sentenced in 67th District Court June 6th.