Mitchell's Hope Vigil And Training Event Scheduled

August 10, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A special event later this month will bring awareness to problem that has plagued the country and affected a local family.



Michelle Wagner started Mitchell’s Hope in March of 2015 after watching her only child die from an overdose the day before Thanksgiving in 2014.



This year, Mitchell’s Hope will hold its 6th annual International Overdose Awareness Day event on August 31st, at Fowlerville Centennial Park.



Wagner said in addition to that, she has been working hard to get Governor Gretchen Whitmer to proclaim that day Overdose Awareness Day in Michigan, and Whitmer has.



Over the year’s Mitchell’s Hope has held Narcan training with state lawmakers and the Fowlerville Police Department, helped supply police with auto-injectors, and has hosted events during Prevention Week at the State Capitol. This year’s Narcan training and vigil event at the park will begin at 5pm and go until 9. Training will take place from 6 to 6:30, and registration is requested to secure a spot and a free kit. There will be several speakers including people who have been saved by Narcan, are in recovery, have a lost a parent to an overdose, and have lost a child to one, as well. There will be banners of loved ones lost too soon, and then a candlelight vigil will take place from 8:30pm until 9. For more information email MitchellsHope@gmail.com, or call (517) 775-5600.