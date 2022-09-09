Missing Howell Woman Found Deceased

September 9, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The body of a missing Howell woman has been found.



Howell Police say at approximately 8:35am, officers were dispatched to a residence in the City where the body of 59-year-old Kelly Michele Dorsey was located and found deceased.



The Howell Police Department, assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, are currently investigating the cause of death and awaiting autopsy results.



Dorsey had been missing since Sunday night. Family and friends launched a large search effort in the days that followed. The family told WHMI Dorsey had been suffering from mental health issues.



Police have not released any other information about the circumstances surrounding the death.



There is no timeframe for how long the autopsy results will take.