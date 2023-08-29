Body Of Missing Kayaker Recovered From Horseshoe Lake

August 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The body of a missing kayaker was recovered from Horseshoe Lake in Northfield Township Tuesday.



Northfield Township Police officers and firefighters were called out shortly before 11am on a report of a missing kayaker, a 69-year-old Ann Arbor man.



The man was on a kayak with his young grandson when the kayak overturned. The child was located and retrieved from the water, but police said the man went under and did not resurface.



The Washtenaw County Rescue Dive Team, the Green Oak Township Police and Fire Departments, and Metroparks Police all assisted on scene and searched for the man using boats and drones but could not locate him.



Police say after the rescue effort proved negative; the Dive Team began searching the water using sonar. The man was recovered in 21-feet of water and pronounced dead at 2:21pm. The man’s family was present during the search.



The incident remains under investigation.



Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith said “the hearts of the entire Washtenaw and Livingston County’s first responders go out to his family for their loss”.