Missing Howell Man Found Safe

November 4, 2019

A missing Howell man was located following a message sent through the Livingston County Emergency Alert system Sunday morning.



The 24-year-old man has special needs and had gone missing near Michigan Avenue and Mason Road in Howell just after 11am. He was described as a white male, heavy set with brown hair who was last seen wearing a yellow/camouflage coat and jeans while carrying a large pair of headphones.



However, shortly after 3pm he was located safely on Chilson Road and the Emergency Alert was canceled. (JK)