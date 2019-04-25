Missing Hamburg Man Located Safe & Sound

April 25, 2019

A Hamburg Township resident has been found after police had asked for the public’s help in locating him.



71-year-old Thomas Archie Moran left his home in Hamburg Township on Monday, but was last seen on I-94 cameras on Tuesday while traveling westbound near the Jackson/Battle Creek area. He was driving a yellow 2002 Jeep Wrangler and police said he may have been in need of assistance.



But according to Sgt. Gary Harpe, Moran was located, and while a bit confused, he is safe and sound with family. Further details were not released. (JK)