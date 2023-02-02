Missing Dexter High School Student Found Safe

February 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A missing Dexter teen has been located by authorities.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that 17-year-old Ea Kuhr has been located and details are limited at this time but Kuhr is safe.



The Office launched a search effort yesterday after Kuhr was seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road. Family members had arrived to pick up Kuhr at the school but police say Kuhr intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown subject.



The Office said information obtained during the early stages of their investigation showed a pattern of social media/internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure Kuhr away from family. The Office noted it was believed that Kuhr left of their own free will and said additional details will be shared at a later time.



The Office was assisted by the FBI in the search.