Missing Deerfield Twp. Woman Found Injured in Cornfield Following Crash

August 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A missing woman from Deerfield Township was found critically injured in a cornfield on Tuesday following a car accident that detectives suspect may have occurred days earlier.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's office, on Monday, August 7, at approximately 6:30 PM, Deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Mack Rd. for a private property personal injury accident.



Upon arrival, Deputies learned from family members that a 45-year-old Deerfield Township woman's 2022 Ford Bronco had struck a tree on their property, but they were unable to locate the woman.



Family members reported that they last had contact with the woman on Saturday, August 5, and Deputies determined the accident may have occurred over 24 hours earlier.



Deputies also observed indications that the driver was injured at the accident scene.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County EMS, The Hamburg Township Police Department, the Hartland and Green Oak Fire Departments conducted an extensive search of approximately 200 acres of property, utilizing K-9s, drones, and ATV, but were unable to locate the female.



On Tuesday, August 8, detectives from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police's Aviation Unit along with MSP K-9 Units continued the search.



At approximately 9:20 PM, MSP K-9 Units located the female in a cornfield approximately 3/4 of a mile west of the accident scene.



The female had extensive injuries from the accident and due to exposure from the elements and was transported by Livingston County EMS to Genesys Hospital for medical treatment.



The woman was initially in critical condition, but the latest report was determined to be in stable condition.



It has been determined that the Deerfield Township woman was the driver and sole occupant at the time of the accident.



The woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash while drugs and alcohol are being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau as factors in the crash.