Missing Elderly Cohoctah Township Man Found Safe

June 18, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





Local authorities have safely located an elderly missing man in Cohoctah Township.



Livingston County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 3:30pm Wednesday to an address in the 6700 block of North Burkhart Road for a missing 78-year-old male with Alzheimer's that had wandered away from his home. The area was searched from the air using a Livingston County Sheriff’s Office drone, and with the assistance from Chi Aviation from the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport. Deputies, along with Fowlerville Police Sergeant Jeff Soli and his K-9 partner, searched the area on foot. The Office says the male subject was located in good health at approximately 5:10 pm by Sergeant Soli and his K-9 partner. The male subject was returned to a family member.



It’s the second such incident this week. 78-year-old Paul Hanka had wandered away from his Gregory residence on Monday afternoon. A massive search effort was initiated that ended more than 10 hours later when Hanka was found safe but cold in a field off of Weller Road.