Homeowners & Contractors Reminded To Call Before Digging

April 11, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





Springtime is the beginning of home improvement time and Consumers Energy reminds homeowners and contractors call 8-1-1 first.



If you're building a garage, home addition, an in-ground pool or even a mailbox, call Miss Dig at 8-1-1 three days before ground is broken.



The utility says safe digging prevents any interruption to underground utilities like electricity, natural gas and water.



Livingston County ranked number five with the most damages in 2021. According to state law, the utility must be contacted three days before excavation begins and the project must be flagged and marked with flags and paint marks.