Missing Child Found Safe At Home In Conway Township

February 13, 2019

A large scale search effort for a young boy ended without incident today.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office received information around 11:45am about a possible missing child in the area of Robb Road and Hayner Road in Conway Township. A caller contacted 911 after what was later determined to be a 7-year-old boy that had knocked on his door and appeared confused. The caller advised that he went back into his home to get a jacket and when he returned the boy was gone. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the Fowlerville Police Department, the Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County EMS all responded to the area to check for the boy. Police K-9 Units were also dispatched to conduct an area search for the child and the County Emergency Everbridge Mass Notification System was utilized. The Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 2:20pm, the father of the missing boy contacted 911 after a relative had made him aware that emergency responders were searching the area for a boy that matched his son's description. Deputies were able to determine that the boy was safe with his family. It was determined that the boy wandered away from his residence on Hayner Road but was able to find his way back home without assistance. Officials say the child was not injured and did not seek medical attention for the incident.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office thanked all of the responding agencies and the public for their assistance in the matter. (JM)