MI's Veterinarian Offers Tips for Animal Owners Over July 4th Holiday

July 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As we approach our nation’s 250th Independence Day celebration, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural development is reminding animal owners to take precautions to keep pets and livestock safe.



“Fourth of July is a very unsettling time for pets with a lot of activities they’re not used to, like picnics and new people over. It’s really important that people have plans to keep those pets in a safe place and that they have identification for their pets and they have a plan for how to keep them from getting out of their yard and staying home,” said Dr. Nora Wineland, state veterinarian.



According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more animals go missing around July 4 than any other time of the year. Fireworks can cause animals to become frightened and run away, making the days after the fourth some of the busiest at local animal shelters.



Michigan law allows fireworks to be set off between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4 in observance of the holiday.



“If you’re talking about indoor pets, make sure that doors are kept closed. If you do need to open them, open them slowly so the animal does not escape,” said Dr. Wineland. “If your animal is prone to being scared, give it a safe place to be, with some kind of distraction from all of the activities that might be going on that would be disturbing to the animal.”



Dr. Wineland said the same rules apply to livestock as well.



“Livestock should be in a secure fenced area. They too can be scared with all of the activities around a holiday like the Fourth of July, and all of the fireworks and loud noises. Having a place for them to go and make sure that it is safe and secure is a really good plan,” she said.



MDAR offered these tips for animal owners:



• Ensure animals have ID tags or registered microchips with your current contact information.



• Keep pets indoors and, if possible, move livestock in barns when people are likely to set off fireworks. Also, check on animals periodically.



• Provide a separate space away from the noise to reduce stress – turning on a radio or TV may help to drown out loud noises and providing animals with a toy can help to distract them.



• Open doors to the outside carefully, so an animal does not escape.



• If an animal does escape or you find an animal without an owner, please contact local animal control or law enforcement.



• If dogs are taken outside, make sure they are kept on a leash even if they are in a fenced area, as they could run due to an unexpected noise.



• Never set off fireworks near animals; and before letting animals back outside, check the ground for firework debris.



More information is linked below.