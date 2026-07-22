MI's OK2SAY Reports Second-Highest Tip Volume in System History

July 22, 2026

With 10,777 tips received, the Michigan State Police OK2SAY system recorded its second-highest use volume since its 2014 start, highlighting the vital role it plays in safeguarding Michigan’s youth and fostering safer school environments. This finding and others are included in the 2025 OK2SAY Annual Report released attached below.



OK2SAY is Michigan’s confidential student safety system. It allows students, parents, teachers and community members to report tips regarding potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees or schools.



"We continue to see that OK2SAY serves an important need in our state, empowering students to take an active role in keeping their schools and communities safe,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. "Every tip received shows our children have the courage and compassion to say something helpful when they suspect something harmful.”



The top safety challenges students face today include:



• Other (e.g., anxiety, stress, depression, harassment): 1,816 tips



• Suicide threats: 1,767 tips



• Bullying: 1,576 tips



• Drugs: 1,153 tips



• Sexual assault / misconduct / exploitation: 1,036 tips



Real-world outcomes of OK2SAY’s effectiveness include:



• 41 Weapon-Related Incidents: Timely reporting enabled law enforcement and school officials to intervene, resolving potential threats before harm occurred.



• 57 Life-Saving Interventions: Tips led directly to immediate emergency transport or hospitalization for students experiencing active suicidal crises.



• 220 Contraband Seizures: Tips resulted in the successful removal of illegal drugs, alcohol or other prohibited items from school grounds.



• 445 Formal Student Safety Assessments: Schools utilized tips to initiate comprehensive behavioral threat or suicide risk assessments, ensuring at-risk students received coordinated, multidisciplinary support.



OK2SAY is available 24/7 and tips can be submitted in the following ways:



• Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)



• Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)



• Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov



• Online: Michigan.gov/OK2SAY or OK2SAY.com



• Mobile app: Download the OK2SAY mobile in app stores for iPhone and Android



Michigan law requires every public and nonpublic school to provide the MSP with at least one school official’s emergency contact information biannually. Contact information can be uploaded online.