MI's First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Livingston County

July 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's first human case of West Nile Virus in 2024 has been confirmed in Livingston County, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.



Experts say warmer temperatures, heavy rain, and cooler evenings lead to high mosquito activity.



West Nile causes flu-like symptoms for up to a couple of weeks. There is no vaccine.



The CDC says an estimated 70 to 80% of people who are infected with West Nile Virus show mild or no symptoms.



