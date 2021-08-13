MIOSHA Urging Local Businesses To Follow Updated CDC Guidance

August 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





MIOSHA is encouraging Livingston County employers to follow updated COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.



According to the CDC, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is much more contagious and may have a higher chance to infect and be spread from the vaccinated. CDC guidance still states that infections happen in only a small proportion of those fully vaccinated and that outdoor activities pose minimal risk, even with the Delta variant. Workplace rules for non-healthcare settings were dialed back in June, but transition rates have again begun accelerating.



MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said in a release, that as more Michigan communities move toward substantial or high levels of community transmission, they are urging employers to follow updated guidelines that can contain the spread and protect employees.



Livingston County was recently declared to be a community with substantial transmission. That means the CDC is recommending employers make a testing strategy and implement that all visitors and employees wear face coverings when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The fully vaccinated are still being asked by the CDC to get tested and if they experience symptoms or test positive. The CDC additionally recommends that those who are unvaccinated continue to wear masks until getting the shot.