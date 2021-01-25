Ten Employers Cited For COVID Workplace Safety Violations

January 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State inspections have resulted in COVID violations at some local workplaces for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions.



The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued emergency rule or general duty citations to ten different workplaces with violations on Friday. Under MIOSHA’s Emergency Rules, businesses that resume in-person work must, among other things, have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to their employees that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE), and steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis. An emergency rule citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.



Commercial Fabricating & Engineering in Highland Township was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The employer was found in violation of other non-COVID-19 workplace safety regulations which resulted in $14,700 in total penalties. The inspection was initiated as a re-inspection assignment.



K2 Holdings LLC in Fenton was cited for violations including failing to train employees on COVID-19, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire, failing to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained and failure to use signs, tape marks, or other visual cues where people (workers, customers, and visitors) are to stand. Total penalties are $2,100. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint. The full citations are attached.



Those cited have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.



A cited employer may choose to enter into a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date provided within the citation and will receive a 50% reduction in penalties. By entering into the Agreement an employer must also agree to not seek an appeal.