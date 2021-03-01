2 Local Employers Cited for COVID-19 Workplace Safety Violations

March 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two area businesses have been fined by the state for COVID-19 workplace safety violations.



The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration or MIOSHA inspected and issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty citations to 23 different workplaces with violations for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions. On-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined the employers allegedly committed violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting the virus. Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, and overall preparedness plans.



In the local area, two businesses received COVID emergency rule citations.



Brighton NC Machine Corporation was fined $2,000 for violations of workplace safety requirements including not following the local health department’s quarantine orders for a suspected COVID-19 case and not contacting the local health department when a known positive COVID-19 case was detected at the workplace. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $18,000.



Ampro, Inc. in Howell was cited for a violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not maintaining a record of COVID-19 employee training. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,000. Both inspections were initiated as a planned-programmed inspection.



The companies have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. The full citation documents are attached.