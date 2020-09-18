Local Businesses Fined For COVID Safety Violations

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two area businesses have been fined by the state for COVID-19 workplace safety violations.



The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) issued COVID-19 “general duty” citations to 19 different businesses with serious violations for failing to uphold safety and health workplace guidelines, potentially putting workers in harm’s way. MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said the investigations determined the employers were not taking precautions to protect employees and their communities from the spread of COVID-19.



On-site inspections determined 19 companies allegedly committed serious violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans. The cited companies have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties.



In the local area, Americus Grill 9836 East Grand River in Brighton was fined $400 for violations including failing to designate a workplace COVID-19 supervisor, failing to follow the preparedness and response plan, failing to install physical barriers a cash register and host stand where six feet of distance could not be maintained, failing to post signs, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire and failing to train employees. The inspection, which took place in July, was initiated upon a complaint. The date the listed violations must be abated is September 24th.



The other area business was Milford-based GVC Painting, which had a handful of citations listed as serious following an inspection on June 11th at an Ann Arbor job site. A report showed the violations were corrected during the inspection but the company will still face penalties totaling $5,100.



Inspection reports for both businesses are attached. Photos: Google Street View and Facebook.