MIOHSA Shares Guidelines For Returning Workers

May 18, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



As some sectors of the economy have begun reopening, new guidelines and a hotline from the state have been created to answer questions and protect Michigan workers from the spread of COVID-19.



The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA), within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has issued workplace guidelines for both employers and employees for combatting the spread of coronavirus. MIOSHA has also provided further clarification that construction and manufacturing sectors must take to protect returning workers.



Employers must create a written exposure control plan which includes exposure determination on a scale of low to very high. They must outline measures that will be taken to prevent employee exposure to COVID-19, including training, health surveillance, PPE, hand hygiene and environmental surface disinfection. MIOSHA is encouraging training that includes steps employees must take to notify employers of if they see signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and reporting suspected or confirmed cases.



MIOSHA is also sharing best practices for employees, reminding them they need to be vigilant in protecting themselves. They recommend social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and tools, staying home if a family member is sick, and practicing self-screenings to check for symptoms.



A new toll free number has been created that can provide additional support from experienced MIOSHA staff for answering questions and responding to inquiries. Employers and employees can call 1-855-SAFE-C19 with questions regarding workplace safety and health.



To report health and safety concerns, visit www.michigan.gov.MIOSHAcomplaint.