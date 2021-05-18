Sheriff's Office Seeking Information On Missing Howell Teen

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information residents may have about a Howell teenager who has gone missing.



17 year-old Minushka Ostrowski was last seen or heard from by friends around April 18th. A release from the Sheriff’s Office states she left her Howell-area home voluntarily, had been in contact with friends, but has stopped contacting them.



Ostrowski is approximately 5’1”, weighs 100 pounds, and may answer to the nickname Minu. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Minu has black hair that had blue highlights, but she may have bleached it, with the highlights now appearing green.



If seen, residents are asked to contact Livingston County Central Dispatch. If calling within Livingston County, dial 911. If outside of Livingston County, call 517-546-9111.