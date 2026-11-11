Mother & Son Charged In Massage Business Human Trafficking Case

November 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A mother and son are facing numerous felony charges following an extensive investigation into an alleged criminal enterprise involving human trafficking, prostitution, and financial crimes connected to massage businesses operating in Novi and Commerce Township.



54-year-old Minjie Wu and her son, 28-year-old Ruize Wu are each charged with one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, one count of Human Trafficking Enterprise Resulting in Commercial Sexual Activity, two counts of Maintaining a House of Prostitution, one count of Third-Degree Money Laundering and one count of False Tax Return.



Minjie Wu is also charged with one count of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the two were arrested following an investigation that uncovered evidence of an alleged organized operation involving commercial sexual activity, the housing of women from China, and substantial financial transactions believed to be associated with the illicit activities.



The investigation began after suspicious activity associated with the massage establishments came to the attention of the Sheriff’s Office. As investigators continued gathering evidence and examining the scope of the suspected operation, the case was transferred to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force in August 2026.



The Office issued the following release:



Over the course of the investigation, undercover detectives conducted multiple operations at the businesses, during which they were offered sexual services in exchange for money. These encounters provided investigators with additional evidence of suspected prostitution and other unlawful activities. During one undercover operation, a detective was subjected to unwanted sexual contact, resulting in an additional criminal sexual conduct charge”.



As the investigation progressed, detectives identified connections between the businesses, residential properties and financial activities associated with the suspects, suggesting the establishments were part of a coordinated criminal operation.



On Oct. 7, 2026, investigators executed search warrants at four locations associated with the investigation. The coordinated searches resulted in the seizure of more than $47,000 in cash, designer merchandise valued at more than $75,000, two vehicles and additional evidence believed to be connected to the alleged criminal enterprise.



During the execution of a search warrant at one of the massage establishments, investigators discovered an employee unclothed with a customer and uncovered additional evidence consistent with commercial sexual activity taking place on the premises.



The investigation also revealed that residential properties associated with the suspects were being used to house women from China who were involved in commercial sexual activity. At one residence, investigators discovered multiple rooms constructed in the basement that appeared designed to accommodate additional workers, raising further concerns about the scope and organization of the suspected operation.



Investigators also examined financial activity associated with the suspects and their businesses, identifying additional assets believed to be connected to the alleged criminal enterprise. Further financial seizures have been authorized and remain pending with the respective banking institutions.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “I am extremely proud of the outstanding work of our Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force and the determination demonstrated by our investigators in seeing this complex case through. Investigations of this magnitude require tremendous patience, persistence and attention to detail, often involving months of painstaking investigative work. Our team remained steadfast in following the evidence, uncovering the scope of this alleged criminal enterprise and ensuring those responsible are held accountable. This investigation began with a tip from a concerned individual, and we are grateful to that person for coming forward.”



Bouchard continued, “It serves as an important reminder that if you see something, say something. Information provided by the public can make a tremendous difference in countless situations, and in this case, it helped initiate an investigation that uncovered a much larger alleged criminal operation. Human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals have no place in our communities, and we will continue dedicating the resources necessary to identify, investigate and dismantle these operations. Anyone with information regarding suspected human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force at 248-858-0411.”



Both defendants were arraigned Nov. 6, 2026, before Magistrate Richardson in 52-1 District Court. Bond was set at $50,000 cash for each defendant.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force remains committed to identifying and dismantling criminal enterprises that exploit vulnerable individuals for financial gain. Investigations of this nature often require extensive undercover operations, financial analysis and coordination among investigative resources to uncover the full scope of suspected criminal activity and identify potential victims.