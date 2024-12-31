Minimum Wage Jumping Up Twice in 2025

December 31, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Minimum and tipped wage workers will receive two raises in 2025.



The first increase is set for Jan. 1. Minimum wage will go from $10.33 to $10.56 per hour. Tipped workers will see their wages increase from $3.93 to $4.01 per hour.



On Feb. 21, the first increase that is part of a multi-year plan will take effect. Minimum wage will see a bump to $12.48 per hour beginning on the 21st. By Feb. 21, 2028, minimum wage will reach $14.97.



Tipped employees will get their wages raised to $5.99, with increases until Feb. 21, 2028, at which point it will be $11.98.



Lawmakers have tipped wages set to match minimum wage by February of 2030, a move that has seen significant pushback from tipped wage workers. The state Supreme Court upheld the decision earlier this year.



Minors who make 85% of minimum wage will get an increase to $10.61 in February, with their wage hitting $12.72 by 2028.



A link to the full breakdown from Michigan.gov can be found at the link below.