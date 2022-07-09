Concerts At The Millpond In Downtown Brighton Return Sunday

July 9, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular summer concert series is returning to downtown Brighton.



The Kiwanis Club of Brighton will kick off their 45th season of Millpond concerts this Sunday, with a new start time of 6pm. This Sunday will feature Toppermost - an authentic Beatles tribute band said to recreate the energy and youthfulness of the Beatles.



The concerts have been a community family tradition with music, food and classic cars along Main Street. Organizers say the Millpond concerts are one of the longest running concerts in Southeast Michigan, each Sunday drawing concert goers and classic car buffs of all ages.



For the Classic Cars on Main, Main Street with be closed from Grand River to First Street. All cars parked on Main Street are required to remain until the concerts are over based on the safety of the concert goers and car enthusiasts.



