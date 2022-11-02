Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today

November 2, 2022

Jessica Mathews





Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships.



The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.



Work is expected to take place from 8am to 5pm. One lane of traffic will be controlled using cones, signs, barricades, and traffic regulators.



The Road Commission says motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.